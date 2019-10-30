Another option for more off-farm income

During times of low crop prices or bad weather, farmers typically explore other ways to supplement income. It's been happening practically since the beginning of farming.

Early sources of additional income were typically also farm-related. Adding different animals or contracting out the use of a tractor might provide some new income. When jobs are available in a nearby town, farmers could work full- or part-time when times are slower on the farm.

More recently, farmers have tried investing in value-added agriculture, such as the Dakota Ethanol plant near Wentworth, or developing fringe parts of their property into residential housing.

We read recently about a trend that we haven't seen much in South Dakota, but that may be coming: leasing land for solar power generation.

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt for both use on the farm or for sale to a utility. Rules about selling power into the grid (and whether the local utility or co-op is required to buy it) vary substantially by state. Another option is to lease the land to a third party, who would make the investment in panels and work with the purchasing utility.

Converting some acres to solar can be profitable, but there is some reluctance to commit acres long-term to a project when commodity prices may rebound. Typically, strong pricing would be a much more profitable source of income from the land than solar would be. If prices don't rebound, however, solar could provide a steady stream of income.

In some ways, it feels like an extension of the practice of leasing land for windmills. About 15,000 farms in the U.S. today contain windmills used to generate electricity.

Solar panels are installed on about 90,000 farms today, but most are very small projects, typically to heat a building or provide residential electricity. The U.S. Department of Energy expects that to grow substantially in the coming decade, with an estimate of three million acres of solar panels by 2030.

Each farm operator has to make decisions about the appropriate use of land and allocation of resources. But we're glad to see that farmers may have one more option to consider to provide income.

-- Jon M. Hunter