Veterans' telemedicine is worth trying here

Soon after the new year, military veterans in Lake County can participate in a test program to provide a remote connection to health-care providers.

Telemedicine -- generally defined as distribution of health services and information via telecommunication -- is not new by any means. Rural parts of South Dakota and other states have had to rely on various forms of it for a number of years.

In most cases, the patient goes to a local hospital, clinic or other site where they can videoconference with a doctor, nurse or other health professional. Some sites will have hookups for vital signs that can be monitored and read from a distance.

It's a necessary solution as small towns have difficulty recruiting health professionals and patients have challenges getting to larger cities because of age, road conditions or other factors.

Since Madison has a full-service health-care facility in Madison Regional Health System, our community hasn't had to rely on telemedicine. But for military veterans who have health-are benefits, but only by traveling to Veterans Affairs health facilities, the story is different.

In this test case, veterans will make appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, then go to the Lake County Courthouse. In other VA test programs, veterans go to a local clinic or even stay at home. Each circumstance would require different equipment, depending on the veteran's health needs.

Clearly, telemedicine can be an excellent solution to distance challenges. But we believe the VA's TeleHealth program is still in its infancy and will evolve and improve over time. One thing is clear: both the patient and health-care provider need to buy in to the concept and recognize that it may have shortcomings.

Over time, we believe the shortcomings will disappear and the advantages will expand. We're glad Lake County is participating in this test, and we hope it proves effective for local veterans.

-- Jon M. Hunter