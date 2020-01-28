Down-river study will help South Dakota

Several Midwest states to the south and east of South Dakota will be working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a new study of Missouri River flows. The study should help South Dakota as well.

The Missouri River is the longest river in America. It starts in western Montana, flows through the Dakotas, then along the borders of Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas before going through Missouri on its way to intersecting with the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

There are 15 dams on the Missouri, most of them very small ones in Montana. Three of the largest five, however, are in South Dakota and are managed by the Army Corps for many purposes, including flood control, navigation, hydroelectric generation, irrigation and environmental protection.

The new study is being funded by the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, along with the Army Corps. Those states have been hit especially hard with flooding in recent years.

The Master Manual is a complicated set of documents dictating how the river's flows are handled. There are often calls to revise the manual when constituents are unhappy.

Among the tougher parts of the job is weather forecasting. Precipitation throughout the Missouri River basin, and the timing of precipitation, are only partly predictable, and weather patterns may be changing with world weather changes.

The state of South Dakota isn't contributing money to the study, but we believe the state will benefit from the study. The 2011 floods were especially damaging and could recur unless the dams are managed differently.

We recognize how long it may take for the study and operating revisions. But we do think we will make progress in preventing massive flooding in upcoming years.

-- Jon M. Hunter