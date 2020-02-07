Vacating N.E. 8th St. makes sense for campus

The City of Madison has published a notice of public hearing to consider vacating a portion of N.E. 8th Street between Washington and Lee avenues. It is a one-block section between Zimmerman Hall and The Courtyard, the former Madison Community Hospital.

We think it's a logical move, and we encourage city commissioners to approve the petition.

The removal of about 325 feet of that city street helps in the natural growth of the Dakota State University campus. DSU owns both sides of the street, and it is well-trafficked by students on foot, but not by many vehicles.

The foot traffic will notably increase beginning in 2021 when a new residence hall opens in the area that is now a parking lot on the southwest corner of that block.

The location of the new residence hall is just right, as it is between two other residence halls and close to the Trojan Center where the food service is located. One of the options considered earlier was on the north side of N.E. 9th St., just west of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

In our winter climate, college campuses should be fairly dense to reduce the distance students need to walk between classroom buildings, the library, the student union and residence halls.

We also believe in "walking campuses," in which the design is to have parking on the perimeter of the campus, with very little auto traffic interruption on the campus itself.

It's worth taking a moment to recall the evolution of the campus and its traffic. When the original buildings were constructed, there was an arcing driveway that started at N.E. 6h Street and Egan Ave. and curved northeast. Of course, there were no cars in 1881, so the path was used by horses.

As buildings were constructed to the north of the original buildings, there was still an east-west street (N.E. 7th) which split the campus in half, eventually turning south between East Hall and Kennedy Hall. When that street was vacated, it became a walking mall, now one of the more attractive parts of the campus.

More recently, a half-block of N.E. 7th St. was vacated just east of Washington Ave. That's where the Beacom Institute of Technology currently stands.

It's also important to note that the city has not vacated any of the busier streets (Egan, Washington and N.E. 9th St.) in that area, even though the latter two divide the campus.

We're glad to see an orderly expansion of the DSU campus, making it a great place for students to get their education and a good partner with the city in their mutual growth.

-- Jon M. Hunter