Legislature should review embezzlement

The crime of embezzlement in South Dakota is lightly punished, in our opinion, and needs a review by the state legislature.

Embezzlement is dishonestly taking money or other assets by one or more individuals to whom the assets have been entrusted.

The Rapid City Journal reported this weekend that a former secretary of the Oglala Sioux Credit and Finance Office has been sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $42,100 in restitution to the tribe. Hernandez stole from a tribal program that provides loans and repayment plans for qualified tribal members.

Or consider a case in Sioux Falls, in which a man stole more than $106,000 from his employer from 2009 to 2011. He wrote checks on the company account to pay his personal expenses and credit card bills.

The sentence was he had to give the money back and is on probation for four years. Really? A person can steal $100,000 and if caught, the only real punishment is that he has to return the stolen money?

That appears to be a common sentence: probation and give the money back. It's hardly a deterrent. In many cases, the embezzler doesn't get caught at all, or it doesn't get reported to law enforcement. The worst case is that you have to give the money back.

Even egregious, large-scale thefts are lightly punished. A West River man filed 1,201 fraudulent federal income tax returns for more than $3.6 million in false claims in South Dakota and other states between 2015 to 2018. The sentence was 6 1/2 years in prison, but the actual time served could be less than one-third of that.

The crime of embezzlement may not be violent, but stealing large amounts of money certainly hurts people. In some cases, the theft can hurt several generations of people. Perhaps children or grandchildren of a victim can't go to college, or can't start a business. Perhaps a victim won't be able to afford nursing home care.

We'd like to see the South Dakota legislature revisit the recommended punishment for the crime of embezzlement and put some teeth in it.

-- Jon M. Hunter