A time to step up on teaching civics

For generations, K-12 students have learned the fundamentals of how the United States government works. Typically, topics included the three branches of the federal government, responsibilities of each, elections and the role of American voters.

Some students yawned their way through such courses, often called "civics." To a degree, the functioning of government didn't change much and was taken for granted. Some observers believe high school graduates don't know enough about the functioning of government to fulfill their role as citizens.

The problem has grown in recent years, due to the deep political divide in America. It doesn't help when elected officials turn every topic into a Republican vs. Democrat issue, or call each other liars, or say press coverage is "fake" simply because it doesn't promote a political party line. The speed of falsehoods spread via social media is another factor.

While we believe the problem is probably at its worst today, there might be an argument for other time periods in American history, such as the bribery scandal during the Harding administration, corruption in the Nixon White House, or many others in the past 246 years.

Regardless, we believe civics education in schools needs a new emphasis. And so does John Roberts, Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. In his annual year-end report, Roberts said he intends to promote civic education this year, especially relating to the political independence of the judiciary (see page 10).

Ramping up civics education may end up being just as hard as getting a bipartisan bill passed in Congress. Any changes in curriculum are likely to be criticized instantly by party loyalists, saying the changes would favor one party or another.

The difficulty of boosting civics education is still worth pursuing. And we hope schools throughout the country see the long-term national benefit of doing so.

-- Jon M. Hunter