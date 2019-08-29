Start talking about Lewis & Clark II?

The city of Madison began its participation in the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System in the early 1990s. While we are receiving additional water capacity through a "wheeling" arrangement, construction of the pipeline to our city still has not been undertaken.

So it seems strange to us that discussions have begun concerning an expansion of the system, known as "Lewis & Clark II. That is, until we dug in to understand it better.

A quick history: The Lewis & Clark project began to help satisfy both water quantity and quality problems in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The project is being primarily funded through federal, state, local and consumer sources. The federal government committed a certain amount of money, but has been slow to fulfill its obligation.

That means construction has occurred more slowly than planned, and Madison, the northernmost city in the system, will be one of the last to have L&C water arrive. It may not arrive for another ten years.

The system was designed to deliver 45 million gallons a day, but expandable to 60 million gallons. Only the 45 million is part of the authorized project, so the expansion would need to be financed by the members who choose to participate.

Demand for fresh water changes over time -- up or down -- depending on each community's needs. So a city like Sioux Falls that has grown substantially since the original design now needs more water.

In addition, huge infrastructure projects require lengthy planning, and it's better to start discussions, without commitments, as early as possible. So L&C members met earlier this year to begin those discussions. Madison was represented at the table.

We support the idea of discussing future water needs of our city, even before the current infrastructure has been completed. Knowing how long it takes to get these projects done, we recognize the need to start talking now.

-- Jon M. Hunter