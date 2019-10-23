Flood mitigation grant is necessary to start

The city of Madison will receive a $12,500 grant from the East Dakota Water Development District to evaluate alternatives for flood risk management.

The study will be to develop and update a comprehensive plan to reduce flood risk in Madison and in Lake County.

And comprehensive it will have to be. Water flows resulting from heavy rains, snowmelt or other weather events are complicated and require complex solutions. Action taken anywhere in the flood plain could have impacts on other waterways downstream.

The city is working with the US Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over certain waterways in our area, plus management of Missouri River dams and much more.

Sometimes solutions look simple, like cleaning out the creeks, raising/lowering spillway boards and placing culverts in certain places. But we've seen recent flooding that overwhelms all such simple solutions.

Instead, the whole Lake County watershed, which starts in the northwest part of the county, needs to be analyzed and modified. A whole series of actions will need to be taken to mitigate future floods.

And many local governments and agencies will need to be involved, including the City of Madison, Lake County, the Army Corps of Engineers, East Dakota Water Development District, the South Dakota Department of Transportation, as well as local landowners.

The comprehensive study that will result from this grant is an important first step. Then we can start taking action that will help reduce flooding risk in our city and county.

-- Jon M. Hunter