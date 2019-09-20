Madison is proud of Deb Bowman's work

Madison native Deb Bowman died on Tuesday after a fairly recent lung cancer diagnosis. But Madison and the state of South Dakota should remember her for a long time for her outstanding public service. We owe her a debt of gratitude.

Bowman served the state in several ways, including as senior adviser, secretary of the Department of Social Services and the state's first Homeland Security director. Each of those positions was designed to help South Dakotans who needed help or to protect all South Dakotans.

We remember her not only from growing up in Madison and graduating from Dakota State University, but as executive director of ECCO (now Valiant Living) in its formative days. In some ways, it seemed like a one-man band in those days, and Deb got it started on the right path through 15 years of hard work.

Her career in state government was high-profile, and she worked in various capacities for five governors. Sen. Mike Rounds wrote this week: "Deb Bowman was the truest, most sincere (and brutally honest) public servant I've had the honor of knowing."

Rounds went on to say her ability to identify with those less fortunate was her signature quality, and she was able to remind governors, legislators and state employees that the monetary and policy decisions we make impact real people and families. "She was a tough and relentless advocate for those less fortunate," he said.

Dakota State recognized her in 2009 with the DSU Distinguished Alumni Award.

Those of us in Madison recognize her contributions, and we're proud to have known her and to have seen her in action. South Dakotans are better off because of her work.

-- Jon M. Hunter