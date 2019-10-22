Bryon Noem initiative will be well received

First Gentleman Bryon Noem launched an initiative to bring new attention to South Dakota's small towns, a plan that should be well received.

The title "First Gentleman" is new to South Dakota, having elected our state's woman governor in 2018. Previous spouses of governors have been known as "First Ladies."

Many First Ladies have used that distinction to launch an initiative for the public good, usually something that is personally important to them. Recent First Lady Linda Daugaard promoted literacy as her top priority, but also supported efforts to reducing infant mortality, promoting STEM education, and promoting foster parenting.

Bryon Noem intends to remind people of the hidden gems of South Dakota's small towns and places off the beaten path. "Our hometowns are the heartbeat of our state, and I want to highlight them. I want to remind people that South Dakota's rural communities are some of the best places to raise a family or to start a business," he said.

It isn't yet clear how Noem intends to do this, nor how he intends to measure success. He has indicated he wants to travel to small towns, listen to people's stories and distribute them widely.

We believe the idea behind his initiative will be well-received. Those of us at the Daily Leader have always believed in the smaller towns in our coverage area, like Rutland, Ramona, Wentworth and Chester, and have told their stories every chance we get.

We hope Noem can be successful in his effort, and look forward to its impact on rural South Dakota.

-- Jon M. Hunter