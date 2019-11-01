Memorial Creeks walls must remain in stone

Madison city commissioners have hired engineers to assess the structural damage to the Memorial Creek stone walls and make recommendations for repairs or improvements. Parts of the walls were damaged by September flooding.

We'll say this loud and clear: The walls must remain in stone and retain their historic significance and beauty.

Some background: The walls were funded and constructed by the Works Progress Administration, a Depression-era program intended to put unemployed Americans back to work on civic improvements. Construction started in 1936 north of Fifth Street and gradually worked its way south. The part of the creek between Fifth Street and Egan Avenue, previously a wider, swampier area, became known as Memorial Lake.

Both granite and quartzite stones were used. The quartzite was taken from the Dakota Central Railroad bed that crossed Brant Lake near Chester, and the granite came from Dell Rapids.

While the walls appear to be tilted, they are actually triangles, with the base about five feet wide, tapering to about one foot wide at the top. The wall required about one ton of rocks per running foot. About 100 men worked on the wall at any given time.

It took four years to build the wall to just south of E. Center Street. There were plans to continue building to the south city limits, but city politics discontinued the project.

The engineers are assessing the damage in the next few weeks, then report on repair possibilities, including an "alternative design" to improve the robustness of the walls.

That's what has us worried.

We can envision someone recommending that we just knock down the rock walls and rebuild them with cheap, gray cinder blocks, as if the walls are merely a functional way to hold back water.

We strongly believe the beautiful rock walls should be repaired and maintained. In fact, we could make an argument that they should be extended both north and south, as plans are developed to mitigate future flood risks.

The whole creekway has the potential of being an attractive greeenway, with walking paths and landscaping that enhances the beauty of the granite and quartzite.

The engineering survey is expected to be complete by Dec. 20. We're eager to read the results and push for maintaining this beautiful civic asset for Madison.

-- Jon M. Hunter