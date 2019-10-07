The day has arrived: MadLabs is operating

The new Madison Cyber Labs at Dakota State University had a limited open house for the Board of Regents, media and selected others last week. The initial impression was extraordinary.

We've known about the research facility's mission for some time, but to see just a few specific research projects under way was inspiring.

Known as MadLabs, the structure isn't a classroom or office or public space. It's a research facility intended to expand DSU's mission in all its programs. Outsiders might consider it a cyber security lab only, but that isn't the case.

We looked at the Connected Home Research Project, a partnership among Dakota State, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison. The project explores technologies that will be included in next generation homes, including energy efficiency, security, disability assistance, convenience and comfort.

The AdapT Lab for Accessible Technology showed modified toy ride-on cars for children with mobility disabilities. A plastic Disney car had been modified for only a few hundred dollars to allow children to play and socialize with their peers more easily. Compare that to the cost of a fully-controlled wheelchair at tens of thousands of dollars.

Cyber security research will certainly also be a part of the MadLabs, and it made sense to keep all of us out of the secure classified portion of the building. Most people who knew what was in there simply smiled politely when we asked about it.

Many of the research institutes were started elsewhere on campus before moving to the MadLabs. Others have yet to get started. Still others haven't even been imagined yet.

We're thrilled to see the MadLabs up and running after anticipating it for so long. We have full confidence it will more than fulfill its mission.