Task force could help tuition costs

A potential task force -- created by a bill passed by the legislature, but not yet signed by the governor -- could help control future tuition costs at public universities in South Dakota.

The stated mission of the task force looks like it has potential, but we have serious reservations about how it plays out.

First, the bill would "... require the Board of Regents to assemble a task force to study the possibility of shared administration among the institutions of higher education under the board's authority. ... The board shall present the findings of the task force to the Governor and to the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council no later than November 15, 2021."

Not bad. It goes on to indicate the task force would look at combining administrative functions both within a university and among universities.

Then the bill it starts to wander a bit. It states the task force should also review the duplication of program offerings, review academic majors with low enrollments and low numbers of graduates, and review functions outside the core missions of teaching, learning, and research.

That sounds like a legislator has a few things in mind that the Board of Regents hasn't implemented. Could it be to eliminate majors? Or eliminate extracurricular activities or athletics? The bill also mentions reviewing the viability of the university centers, which sounds like "closing" to us.

Now we believe all these topics should be reviewed occasionally, and probably are, by the Board of Regents. This bill, however, appears to be trying to skip over the Regents. The task force would consist of at least eleven citizens, but no less than four legislators.

If the governor signs the bill, we would like to listen intently to the discussions of the task force. It has the potential to help keep tuition costs down, but we don't want to see the legislature usurping the authority of the Board of Regents.

-- Jon M. Hunter