All science events can motivate students

Two NASA astronauts will float in space outside the International Space Station on Friday to repair a battery charger.

Most space walks don't garner much attention any more. United States astronauts have conducted 420 such events. This one may be different in that it's the first American space walk involving women only.

Our initial reaction was certainly, "Why hasn't this been done before? Why are we even making a big deal of it? Gender shouldn't be an issue."

But after some thought, we've realized that it's a great event for motivating students of all sorts to consider science in a different way, or to dream bigger, or to be proud of American's accomplishments.

First of all, space walks aren't routine. Just the fact that we've done hundreds of them doesn't make it any less remarkable. Each successful one is an incredible accomplishment.

Second, we recognize the value of "firsts." Even though the first female astronaut to walk in space did so more than 30 years ago, this is the first for a female-only duo to walk. Many of us pay attention to firsts and are inspired by them.

Third, we've seen the power of firsts for female students right here in Madison at Dakota State University. When author Liza Mundy spoke to high school girls visiting DSU about women who broke barriers in the coding world, we could see the inspiration in their eyes.

So we're looking forward to seeing astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will make "HERstory" (as NASA is calling it) and hoping young women will take a new look at the possibilities of science