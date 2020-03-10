Gov't works better when open to citizens

Next week marks the 15th Sunshine Week, a time to stress the importance of open government policies at all levels. The terms "Sunshine" suggests opening up government to the light of day.

Sunshine Week started after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America, when there was a rush to close off government information to the public. Tim Franklin, associate dean of the journalism school at Northwestern University, said the shutting down of access to public records and public meetings was based on the "misguided, and sometimes cynical, notion that Americans are safer the less they know about what the government is doing in their name and with their money."

That sounds a bit harsh, but we're surprised how often we hear a phrase like "we don't want the public to know this," or "the public won't understand this if we tell them." At worst, we've heard "let's not tell the public because it might cause a panic." That's what happened just recently in some countries with the coronavirus outbreak.

Not surprisingly, we believe instead in the public's right to know. A government "of the people" is not a private business owned by someone. Local governments are owned by citizens/taxpayers. We elect officials to conduct our business, but they still report to us as citizens. We deserve to have input into their decisions, open discussion about their decisions, and a permanent record of how they spend our money. We deserve to know what is going on in public schools. We want to be in the room when a zoning change is proposed in our neighborhood.

We all need to be vigilant in asking for, and insisting on, open records, meetings and discussions.

-- Jon M. Hunter