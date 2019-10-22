It's startling to watch California brownouts

The Upper Midwest is no stranger to an occasional power outage. An ice storm, blizzard or even flooding can cause a temporary outage for the electrical service we depend on so much.

But we can hardly imagine what is happening in California.

In a state known for moderate temperatures, millions of people are without electrical power, as Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is shutting off the power intentionally to perhaps avoid sparking a wildfire.

A little background:

PG&E is the state's largest utility and has been blamed for a number of fatal wildfires, as live transmission lines were downed in dry, wooded areas, starting fires that weren't quickly detected. A number of them got out of control, and destroyed thousands of structures and caused deaths and injuries.

Some critics said PG&E skimped on maintenance and safety, implying some of the fires could have been avoided if PG&E had been better about upgrading electrical equipment, trimming trees and implementing safety programs.

Last year, state officials began to allow power companies to be more aggressive about shutting down power in areas where strong winds were predicted, to avoid sparking a fire.

So PG&E, along with Southern California Edison, has been shutting down power for millions of people and businesses, during what appear to be pleasant days. The outages affected hospitals, schools, grocery stores with freezers and refrigerators and others highly dependent on electricity.

We recognize the dilemma: keeping power on and risking wildfires, or shutting power down and risking harm to residents and businesses.

We feel terrible about the situation in California, but we feel new appreciation for many of the power providers in our area. We've seen the high cost of maintaining and upgrading the municipal electric system in Madison, as well as the rural electric co-ops serving our region.

But the maintenance and upgrade programs, as well as frequent safety training, help avoid wide-scale outages, especially at critical times when human safety is involved.

We applaud those who put reliability and safety at the top of the priority list.

-- Jon M. Hunter