Construction in 2020 should be good locally

We're eager for winter to end so we can get to work.

A wet 2019 delayed a few construction projects into 2020, plus a number of others are ready to get started. We expect an excellent construction season in Madison this year.

The delayed finish of SD-34 along Washington Ave. from NE Second Street to SE Tenth Street may be the highest profile project. While the roadway is paved, there is plenty more to be done with approaches, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

At least two others projects should wrap up soon after being started last year: the new spec building at the Lakeview Industrial Park and the Dakota Butcher store on S. Washington Ave.

Perhaps the largest project in dollar terms for 2020 is going out for bids in early March. The new residence hall at Dakota State University will be a four-story structure at the corner of NE Eighth Street and Lee Avenue, and will included a number of innovative elements.

We expect a fair amount of housing construction activity this year, both single family homes throughout Lake County and a multi-family apartment building in southeast Madison.

The new First Premier Bank building should get started this year. We're not yet certain the large municipal water project, including a new water tower and water mains, will break ground in 2020.

Furthermore, there are probably other projects that are still on the drawing board that haven't been made public yet that should get started.

We're enthused about a strong construction season for our area this year, and for the economic boost it will provide.

-- Jon M. Hunter