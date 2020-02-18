A boost in tax relief could add buffer strips

While buffer strips aren't universally embraced, there is little doubt as to the benefits.

Buffer strips are grasses or other vegetation planted along lakes, rivers and streams. The purpose is to filter nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment from adjacent land before it gets into waterways. Excess quantities of those elements cause deterioration of water quality in lakes and rivers.

In our region, excess nitrogen and phosphorus contribute to algae blooms. Excess sediment fills up creeks and contributes to flooding in high water events.

South Dakota recently implemented a voluntary program for agriculture producers to plant buffer strips, with the state providing a 40 percent tax break for farmers who plant buffer strips. The program attracted just 27 farmers who placed 292 acres in 12 counties in the first year. We know, however, that many more farmers have buffer strips who simply have not entered the tax break program.

Minnesota's program, by contrast, requires mandatory participation. While there are plenty of farmers who oppose the mandatory nature, preliminary compliance is very high: 99 percent of land adjacent to lakes and streams have grassy strips, while 95 percent of all bodies of water do, according to Conservation Minnesota, an environmental group.

Minnesota has typically had more water protection rules in place, hoping to preserve the state's thousands of lakes. While South Dakotans are also concerned about lake water quality, there hasn't been much appetite for mandatory plantings.

So perhaps it's time to consider enhancing our voluntary program. A boost in the property tax relief percentage is the right place to start. We can't guess as to what levels of tax relief will improve compliance, but an increased amount would have to help.

The results would matter. In addition to the water quality benefits, we think the soil stabilization benefits are particularly timely. Officials in our area are trying to prepare for potential spring flooding, and cleaning sediments out of creeks is a top priority. Preventing the sediment in the first place would be helpful in the battle.

We won't see action in the 2020 legislative session concerning buffer strips, but we'd like to see it on next year's agenda.

-- Jon M. Hunter