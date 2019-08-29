Educators are enthused about new school year

The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Educator reception Wednesday, and we heard a common theme: "We're excited about the new school year."

Most of us outside education can also feel the enthusiasm when the school year starts each fall. From seeing the move-in days at the dorms, to hearing high school athletic and band practices, to watching kids walk to school with new backpacks, it's a great time of year.

Dakota State University president Jose-Marie Griffiths, Madison Central Schools superintendent Joel Jorgenson, St. Thomas Father DeWayne Kayser and Madison Christian School teacher Melissa Miller each spoke. They introduced new faculty and updated the attendees about new things occurring at their institutions. Rob Graham of Be Online Inc., an e-learning company in Madison which serves several industries, sent an update as well.

A few minutes at the podium is not enough to describe all the great achievements at our local schools or to describe new programs. But we read about so many accomplishments and initiatives throughout the year that we know the upcoming year will be great.

The Chamber also recognized Michelle Hojer of Madison Elementary School as Educator of the Year and Jackie Tyc as Friend of Education. Both recipients are very deserving of the recognition.

Madison has a long, rich history of great education, and the best may be yet to come.

-- Jon M. Hunter