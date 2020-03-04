Power plant doesn't run for 15 years

By definition, a "backup" is intended to be used if the primary person or object can't.

The diesel-powered generating plant in Madison is intended to be used in case demand for electricity somehow spikes dramatically, or other regional power sources fail.

The good news is that electricity demand hasn't spike dramatically and other regional power sources haven't failed. But it also means the Madison plant hasn't generated any electricity since it was constructed. Rest assured, we're not rooting for a catastrophe just so the Madison plant can run.

The plant was in the news this week when the agreement between the City of Madison and Basin Electric Power Cooperative was modified to require less-frequent testing (see Tuesday's Daily Leader).

A quick history: Basin Electric, as a generator of electricity, is required to maintain a total generating capacity of about 20 percent higher than its record peak. So Basin wanted to build some capacity that could come on line quickly and be available 24/7.

Not all power sources fit that description. Wind energy can be generated only when the wind blows, solar energy can be generated only when the sun shines, and hydropower, while mostly reliable, can be effected by droughts and floods.

Diesel plants can be fired up in minutes at any time of day or season. The problem is that they are modestly expensive compared to other sources, so they are best as an unused backup source.

So Basin approached Madison in 2004 about building this plant. The arrangement was that Madison would pay for the construction and testing, and Basin would lease the capacity from the city. The lease payments would roughly equal the debt payments made by the city. Madison would also be able to use the plant in an emergency if other sources failed.

The plant opened in 2005 and has been tested monthly ever since, but never used to provide electricity. The contract modification approved this week allows the city to test it quarterly instead of monthly.

We're inclined to celebrate anniversaries when they come, but it seems strange to celebrate 15 years of a power plant that hasn't been used. But it did exactly what it was supposed to do, at no cost to Madison ratepayers or taxpayers.

-- Jon M. Hunter