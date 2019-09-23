Library has fulfilled its mission and more

Staff at the Karl E. Mundt library hosted a celebration of the facility's 50th birthday Saturday, and we all should appreciate its first half-century.

Unlike most other college campus libraries, this facility has an additional unique mission in addition to its university duties: to be the official repository of documents and artifacts of South Dakota's longest-serving member of Congress, the late Sen. Karl E. Mundt.

And boy, has it fulfilled that mission well.

There is a cost to maintaining such a repository, and we have the senator and his supporters to thank for that. The Karl E. Mundt Historical and Education Foundation was established six years before the library opened, with its assets intended to not only preserve the senator's archives, but to advance missions of free speech, wildlife preservation and more.

The foundation had an active board, including a number of people who worked for Mundt in Washington, D.C. and in South Dakota. The Foundation and the senator contributed about 1/3 of the construction cost of the library, with the lower level designated for the archives.

The archives have been well-preserved, possibly as well as any Congressional papers anywhere. Under the guidance of the board and foundation staff, the documents and artifacts are in tremendous condition and accessible online or in person. Staff of other archives in South Dakota have long looked to the Mundt staff for leadership in this type of preservation.

After the library's dedication in 1969, notable because a sitting U.S. President did the honors, the building became a community resource, hosting all sorts of events, meetings, art exhibits, debate tournaments, visiting speaker events and other gatherings. The public areas of the lower levels have been very valuable for Madison for fifty years.

The Mundt Foundation itself lost a little momentum when the senator suffered a debilitating stroke on November 23, 1969, just 24 weeks after the dedication of the library. The foundation board and staff soldiered on for 48 more years, fulfilling the senator's wishes, until it closed in 2017. The archives were donated to DSU, which maintains them well today.

The library has fulfilled all expectations and more since its construction, including being honored by the American Institute of Architects as one of the best state buildings in South Dakota. We're appreciative of its contribution and look forward to decades more of great service.

-- Jon M. Hunter