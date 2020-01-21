Readers respond with ideas for $100 million

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about a crazy question asked 120 years ago by the St. Paul Globe of its readers: "If St. Paul were all your own and you had $50 million with which to build it into what you would regard as an ideal American city, how would you expend the money?"

The answers 120 years ago included things like more affordable housing, bike paths, cleaner air, smaller class sizes, better child care and a desire for everyone to buy locally. Other answers included a well-financed library, a string of parks, less politics, fireproofing all schools and better public service. One suggested a "smoke-preventing apparatus on every furnace."

So we decided to ask our readers the same question, adjusting only the monetary amount: "If Madison were all your own and you had $100 million with which to build it into what you would regard as an ideal American city, how would you expend the money?"

Not surprisingly, many of the answers were the same as in 1900.

At the top of the list were two items talked about frequently, but difficult to solve: affordable housing, and more abundant and affordable child care. Our readers figured $100 million could go a long way in assisting the development of both of those.

We also received an impassioned plea for "snow gate" equipment, which is used on snow plows to prevent residential driveways from being filled with snow when they blade the streets. The reader pointed out that many residents can't afford to hire snow removal assistance, and they risk their health on days of heavy snow.

Smaller class sizes weren't specifically mentioned in feedback, but readers thought $100 million could provide a great benefit to local education at all levels.

While we don't have a spare $100 million for these ideas, they're all worth pursuing to the best of our ability anyway.

-- Jon M. Hunter