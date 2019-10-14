Making the case for continuing education

While reading a story about training for executives of rural hospitals, we started to think of other opportunities for mid- or late-career continuing education.

Georgia lawmakers are now requiring executives and board members of rural hospitals to receive training on financial management, strategic planning and navigating Medicare.

We think it's a sound idea for most boards with substantial responsibilities, whether in healthcare or not.

Writing about board member responsibilities and the selection process for new directors could take up many pages. But it's fair to say that most organizations would prefer board members who are knowledgeable and can contribute to the management of the organization.

Yes, some executives want uninformed directors who merely say "yes" to executive proposals. But the best-managed organizations have an active board that balances the power with the full-time management.

In some cases, boards of local organizations are comprised of volunteers from the community who are well-meaning, but don't have much knowledge of the organization's industry. And with more emphasis than ever on all types of diversity, more board members are coming in without insider knowledge.

Good boards certainly focus on training, providing at the very least some orientation sessions. Some go farther and send new members to training provided by a state or national trade association.

We can even say that most people working or volunteering in new organizations could use continuing education. All sorts of industries and institutions are going through seismic changes, and almost everyone associated with them could use additional training.

The good news is that training is available. We've seen dozens of continuing educational opportunities in South Dakota being advertised, in fields such as agriculture, information technology, education, office management, food service, retail store management and manufacturing.

We're a strong believer in continuing education for those working or volunteering for organizations, especially those experiencing changes. It will pay off for both the individual and the organization.

-- Jon M. Hunter