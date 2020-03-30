A Veto Day like no other in history

The South Dakota Legislature was meeting Monday as scheduled for something known as Veto Day. The day, however, will be like none other in our Legislature's 130-year history.

By law, legislators return to Pierre for the last day of each legislative session after a recess of about 2 1/2 weeks to consider overriding any vetoes that the governor has issued.

This year's session started Jan. 14 and adjourned March 12. So many things have changed since the sessions started, and even since the recess began. Circumstances keep changing every day.

This year, to respect the governor's request to limit the size of groups gathering, legislators will meet by teleconference from their homes, farms or offices across the state. They will be asked to act on 10 pieces of emergency legislation that wasn't included in the main portion of the session, and of course, consider overriding the four bills that the governor vetoed.

All this makes for a jam-packed day, one that will be intense. And legislators won't have the chance to see each other in person to encourage a vote one way or the other. They will have a chance to speak over the teleconference, but we would guess that time to speak will be sharply limited.

The emergency bills cover a range of issues, including pushing local elections back until at least June, to clarify the governor's powers during emergencies, allowing the health department secretary to put restrictions on group gatherings and creating a fund of about $11 million for loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

While today could be the busiest Veto Day in history, legislators will need to meet again for more. The governor has stated she will call an emergency session in June to consider changes to the current year's budget, and changes to the coming year's budget, just weeks after it was passed and signed.

-- Jon M. Hunter