Grant for AEDs will pay off locally

We're glad to hear about the seven new defibrillators presented to the Lake County Sheriff's department through the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

All sheriff's department vehicles now have the automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and are able to treat them through defibrillation, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

They are literally life-saving devices, and we are confident that these particular units will be used to save lives in Lake County. Sheriff or police units are often on the scene of a heart attack before the ambulance arrives, and minutes matter in these medical emergencies.

Madison Police Department will receive five AEDs early next year and Lake Herman State Park will receive three in the spring. More and more public institutions, like the Madison Community Center, are keeping AEDs on hand for emergencies.

The Helmsley Trust has been very generous to South Dakota, providing grants for all sorts of rural health care needs, including diabetes, mental health, cardiac care and others. So far, more than $100 million has been received in the state for rural health care.

The Helmsley Trust grants that we've observed in South Dakota all seem extremely practical, and the AED grant is just that. These state-of-the-art devices are amazing in their technology, and they would be much less available without the generous grant.

We're confident the combination of trained professionals and new equipment will save lives in our area.

-- Jon M. Hunter