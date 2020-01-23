Plastics ban shouldn't happen at the city level

A bill introduced in the South Dakota Legislature looks like it supports plastic bags, straws and other products, but it merely prohibits local governments from implementing a ban.

Plastic packaging is a huge environmental topic these days, as one-time use and disposal is causing a number of problems. The biggest symbol is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (also known as the Pacific trash vortex), which has plastics and other debris covering as much as 1.6 million square kilometers in the ocean. Some of the plastic is very small and is consumed by fish and marine mammals.

We believe more needs to be done, and quickly. But some laws -- we think banning plastic packaging is among them -- need to be done with a larger geography in mind, like statewide, nationwide or even multinational agreements. Eight U.S. states have banned single-use plastic bags, but a number of individual cities have also.

The Senate bill in South Dakota is intended to prevent confusing situations where a patchwork of cities allows plastic bags and others don't. Let's say the city of Harrisburg bans plastic bags at its stores, but Sioux Falls doesn't. Stores literally across the street from one another would operate under different rules.

Legislative supporters may also be thinking about helping small businesses in South Dakota by preventing cumbersome rules being put upon them. Even so, we think it's only a temporary Band-aid. We think the combination of bans throughout the country and market pressure from consumers will eventually lead to the elimination of much of the plastic packaging.

The bill is probably fine, but South Dakota lawmakers and businesses should work to find ways we can contribute to fixing the problem of excess plastic.

-- Jon M. Hunter