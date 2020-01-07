Local pilots provide feedback on editorial

Our Dec. 18 Daily Leader editorial titled "Every amateur pilot must read crash report" received as much feedback as any recent editorial.

We recommended local pilots should read the preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report concerning the fatal plane crash near Chamberlain Thanksgiving weekend. The three-page preliminary report, posted on the NTSB.gov website, contains information that would benefit non-commercial pilots everywhere, we believe.

The feedback came from local amateur pilots who responded with agreement about reading the report, and an emphasis that noncommercial pilot training includes all the safety items that are important in a takeoff similar to the Chamberlain flight.

The final report has not been issued, and could take a year or more to be completed. We emphasize that we don't know the cause. The preliminary report indicated that factors such as ice, visibility and capacity could have contributed.

While the local pilots who wrote or spoke to us don't know more about the crash than the preliminary report, we sensed mild embarrassment from pilots who essentially said "knowing what we know, we as pilots are better trained than that." They indicated quality pilot training emphasizes attention to detail, repetitive checkpoints, conservative assumptions, and respect for the speed that weather conditions can change.

Commercial air safety has a remarkable record, but noncommercial air safety has room to improve. We're glad to hear that many local pilots are also pushing improved safety training and decision-making.

-- Jon M. Hunter