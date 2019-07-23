Satellite launches could boost productivity

Private companies and governments are launching satellites at a rapid pace, and we have modest enthusiasm for their potential.

We can't be so naive as to think that all the satellites will be used for productive purposes. Some are defense or spy satellites and could bring harm to others. But most seem to be designed to boost communication and productivity for all sorts of end users.

Some folks remember when launching a satellite was a big deal during the space race of the 1960s. Now it's practically a daily occurrence. Here's a schedule for this week:

-- Today: a satellite launch by India's government.

-- Wednesday: a SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

-- Thursday: a private company is launching satellites from Jiuquan, China.

-- Next Tuesday: a private company is launching replacement communications satellites from French New Guinea.

-- Next Wednesday: the Russian government is sending a supply mission to the International space station.

Most of us will never realize the uses of the satellites, as we often take communications and navigation for granted. But each generation of technology appears to be more productive than before, with more and more applications. All of our global positioning satellite (GPS) uses will probably become more precise and faster.

But just because we don't know the behind-the-scenes workings of satellites, we're still confident that they'll make our life better in years to come.

-- Jon M. Hunter