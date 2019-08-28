Plane crash in 1989 changed Madison man

The pilot credited for helping save the lives of nearly 200 people in an airline crash 30 years ago has died. The retelling of the story brings back memories for many people in Madison.

First, the crash occured at Sioux City, just a two-hour drive from here. Second, the crash involved a Madison native, Jerry Schemmel, who survived the crash, but his close friend Jay Ramsdell did not.

Almost 300 people were on board a flight from Denver to Chicago when an engine explosion destroyed all the hydraulic systems. Captain Al Haynes flew the crippled plane and crash landed it at the Sioux City airport. One hundred eight-four persons survived.

Schemmel, who grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison High School, was among those noted as heroes, as he went back into the plane to save a baby he heard crying. He wrote a book, "Chosen to Live," about the event and its affect on him. He spoke to a Madison gathering in May 2003 and donated half the sales of his book that night to the Madison Women's Connection.

Today, Schemmel is the play-by-play voice of the Colorado Rockies baseball team and spends an extraordinary amount of time raising money for good causes. He suffered in the aftermath of the crash but became an extraordinary person.

Remembering a tragic event decades later is a difficult experience, but we're proud of Jerry Schemmel for what he did and the person he's become today.

-- Jon M. Hunter