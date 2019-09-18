What can be done about tribe corruption?

Two Crow Creek tribal leaders pleaded guilty this week to charges of embezzling money from the tribe.

Sadly, it's the latest corruption to hit the Crow Creek Tribe, as well as other tribes in South Dakota.

Former councilor Tina Grey Owl and former chairwoman Roxanne Lynette Sazue pleaded guilty to embezzlement, and Sazue also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Dakota. The amount of money exceeds $100,000.

Four other Crow Creek tribal leaders have been charged with embezzlement and aiding and abetting, and court documents say each has been accused of allegedly embezzling at least $1,000. They include former tribal treasurer Roland Robert Hawk Sr., former tribal councilor Francine Maria Middletent, employee Jacquelyn Ernestine Pease and former tribal chairman Brandon Sazue.

Previous federal cases of bribery, mail fraud and money laundering involving the tribal school's superintendent and director of special education have caused some to believe corruption is ingrained at the tribe and school.

We don't know if corruption spreads further, but we can all agree it's bad for everyone, including students and tribal members. Yet eliminating cases like these seems to be very difficult. The complex mix of federal, state and tribal laws makes supervision extremely difficult. The Bureau of Indian Education provides funds, but the tribe manages the school.

Ultimately, all parties need to make new commitments to ethical management of the tribe and school, and work harder than ever to implement best practices. Until that happens, these types of problems will be hard to avoid in the future.

-- Jon M. Hunter