Prepare for a strong local tourism year

The 2020 local tourism season has the potential to be a strong one.

Tourism is not the largest element of Lake County's economy, but certainly an important one. Fortunately, we have a many strong resources that help attract people to our area.

Lake Madison, Lake Herman and Brant Lake always draw out--of-county visitors during the summer. Strong residential development on or near the lakes has made it even stronger. And the continued excellent quality of Lake Herman State Park and Walker's Point Recreation Area provide great camping destinations.

Prairie Village continues its strong appeal, with historic 1800s buildings, the railroads, the Northern Bull Riding Tour in early June, and many more events. The recently restored century-old Herschell-Spillman carousel will certainly be a strong attraction this year. The 2020 Steam Threshing Jamboree's featured tractor brand is John Deere.

Both golf courses appear to be in good shape, which can help draw both casual golfers and statewide tournaments. The Smith-Zimmerman Heritage Museum and the Karl E. Mundt archives, both on the Dakota State University campus, draw visitors both near and far. Great restaurants throughout the county help serve visitors.

Local tourism is aided by more hotel capacity this year, as the new Best Western Plus added rooms to those offered by the AmericInn, Super 8, the Lakes Lodge and others.

The fall hunting season is still a question mark, as we don't yet know bird counts coming out of the 2019-20 winter. Fall weather affects the quality of the hunting season as well.

We're enthused about tourism in our area. We can all contribute by providing a welcoming attitude when we see visitors.

-- Jon M. Hunter