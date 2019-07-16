Has the tide turned for opioid abuse?

Opioid-related deaths dropped in South Dakota the past two years, a good result, although it's clear more needs to be done.

Deaths peaked at 38 in the state in 2016, then fell to 35 in 2017 and 27 in 2018.

Most public health officials around the nation consider opioid abuse a serious public health crisis. Drug abuse is the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50, and for opioids in particular, more than 46,000 people died of opioid overdoses in the year ending last October 31.

But a multi-pronged approach to the crisis seems to be making a dent. Reducing the supply of opioid prescriptions is paying off, and education and awareness programs are helping as well.

Last week, we read that Minnesota's opioid-related deaths has dropped as well, to 331 deaths in 2018 from 399 deaths in 2017. Adjusting for population, Minnesota's death rate remains substantially above South Dakota's.

For those concerned about the problem, we recommend going to www.AvoidOpioidSD.com, where there is a great deal of information, personal stories and a resource hotline.

While we are glad to see the two-year improvement, we all can agree that 27 deaths per year is still far too many. For those engaged in this battle, we encourage them to stay the course, perhaps increasing prevention methods that appear to be working.

More than professionals are involved in this battle. Each of us should keep any opioid medications away from family members or others who could take them. We should be aware of warning signs of abuse.

Perhaps South Dakota will continue to make substantial progress in years to come. We'd love to report five years from now that the opioid crisis has been beaten back.

-- Jon M. Hunter