Businesses can show students about work

Gov. Kristi Noem announced this month the kickoff of a "Week of Work" initiative, a partnership with businesses and schools that will give 10th-grade students the opportunity to get out of the classroom, experience the world of work and see careers that are available in South Dakota.

The initiative expands on other such ideas that expose students to a variety of occupations while still in middle school or high school. We've seen tremendous success of the idea here in Madison, especially in health occupations, manufacturing and culinary arts.

The Noem initiative is intended not only to show students a set of jobs that are available, but also to teach soft skills like showing up on time, dressing professionally and interacting with customers.

The week of work is scheduled for April 20-24, 2020.

South Dakota, like all states, has a bit of a mismatch between available jobs and the skills held by people looking for work. There are roughly 17,000 job openings statewide and roughly 13,000 people who are unemployed. We would estimate the ratio is about the same in Lake County.

The Noem initiative is intended more for the future than the present, trying to give high school sophomores the exposure to occupations and a start on job skills so they won't be part of the mismatch in future years.

Businesses are invited to sign up for the program at sdweekofwork.com. In the spring, schools will be able to register students for the opportunities businesses are offering.

We believe the program has great potential. It may be an opportunity for local businesses to grow while providing good employment to a future generation.

-- Jon M. Hunter