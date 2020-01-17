LEPC begins planning; we should, as well

The Lake County-based Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has started planning ahead in anticipation of possible floods in the area come spring.

The ground in Lake County is still full of moisture, which could prevent snowmelt from soaking into the soil, causing runoff into creeks, streams and lakes instead. Several factors are still unknown, such as the amount of precipitation we'll get between now and spring, and the rate at which temperatures rise and snow melts.

We're pleased the planning committee is working now to prepare for the possibility of flooding. We're certain their efforts in January will pay off in March, April and May, if they are needed.

Homeowners and businesses can prepare as well, and we should. We can't really prevent any flooding at this point, but we can certainly reduce the impact. Here are a few ideas:

-- Move valuables and other items out of basements. Much of September's damage came when water poured into basements, causing loss of items or requiring repairs.

-- Put sandbags or other materials around window wells and other entry points to a home or business. Even raising the entry points a few inches or a foot can make a big difference. Most of us know the vulnerable points to our properties.

-- Have emergency supplies on hand. Extra batteries, non-refrigerated food, a gas-powered generator, flashlights, a portable radio or extra cellphone battery could all help if the power goes out.

-- Work out relocation plans in advance. Where will you stay, or where will the business operate, if water is in a house or commercial building?

-- Work out communication plans. Should a parent or other relative be notified to indicate you are safe?

We're hopeful we don't have even minor flooding this spring. But if something comes, there are things we can do now to minimize the damage.

-- Jon M. Hunter