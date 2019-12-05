Noem's proposals tie nicely to Dakota State

Gov. Kristi Noem presented her budget proposal on Tuesday, and it had some items that are interesting to Dakota State University in Madison.

The budget proposal is only an opening presentation. The state Legislature convenes in mid-January and will eventually pass a budget to send to the governor for a signature. A lot can happen between now and March, and the budget year doesn't start until July 1.

But the economic development proposals in Noem's presentation will both directly and indirect involve DSU.

The most direct is nearly $400,000 for the Cyber Cync Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center at DSU. University and city leaders have worked for years to bring jobs to Madison that use the skills learned at the Madison campus. That's what the former Heartland Technology Center on the north edge is town has been for. That building now belongs to DSU and is primed for future growth.

Noem's budget proposal also allocates $5 million to continue expanding internet access -- and online opportunity -- throughout the state. That could also involve DSU, possibly through internet architecture assistance, or perhaps DSU graduates who now work for others will be involved.

A third proposal is to invest $5 million toward the construction of a new School of Health Sciences Building at the University of South Dakota. While this doesn't directly involve DSU, the potential growth of the health-care industry in South Dakota would keep boosting the demand for Health Information professionals who have been trained in such work at DSU.

We're enthused about the proposals but recognize that they are in their infancy. We're hopeful for their passage.

-- Jon M. Hunter