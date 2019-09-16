Not forgotten: veterans park still in sight

With construction all summer on S. Washington Avenue and flooding now throughout much of the area, most of us had forgotten about the pending veterans park across from Lewis Drug and Montgomery's Furniture.

Naturally, construction has been delayed. But a fund-raising event next month will hopefully provide the money to start the work early in 2020.

We're eager to see the area developed. The land was generously donated by Jerry and Sue Larsen. While its proximity to Silver Creek may make it undesirable for commercial development, it is perfect as a water feature for the new park. A walking trail will be constructed toward the back of the lot along the creek.

We think it will be a beautiful park -- a nice green space in a commercial area that provides another way to recognize the service of area veterans and their families. There will be a single focal point to honor veterans, as well as a flag retirement ceremony area.

Danny Frisbee-Griffin, who is helping spearhead the project, told the Daily Leader that the fund-raising event is Oct. 19 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. There will be a banquet, presentation, entertainment and auctions, including a John Green painting. Tickets are $40, or $50 to include a signed lithograph of the Green painting, and can be obtained from American Legion or VFW members or from Frisbee-Griffin at 402-332-7423.

We're eager to see this space develop in 2020.

-- Jon M. Hunter