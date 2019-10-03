Should performance bonds be reconsidered?

Performance bonds are surety bonds issued by an insurance company to guarantee satisfactory completion of a project by a contractor. A government entity or investor would typically require the contractor to purchase a performance bond, which would compensate the government or investor in case the contractor doesn't fulfill his obligation, or goes bankrupt.

Like other insurance policies, the contractor purchases the performance bond for a premium, which is a relatively small percentage of the face value. That's because most performance bonds aren't called, but the premiums pay for the occasional claim.

A high profile case in western South Dakota has shone a new spotlight on performance bonds. Spyglass is an energy company from Texas that abandoned 40 natural-gas wells in Harding County. Abandoned wells can cause substantial environmental damage.

South Dakota law requires energy companies to post a performance bond for natural gas wells. But the requirement is for only a $10,000 bond for a single shallow well and $30,000 for an unlimited number of shallow wells. So Spyglass purchased a $30,000 bond for its 40 wells.

Spyglass went bankrupt, but had not capped the abandoned wells. The state estimates the cost to cap the wells will be about $30,000 per well, or around $1.2 million in total.

The bankrupt company has no further obligation, so either the state (taxpayers) will have to pay for it, or the landowners are stuck with the environmental danger.

Clearly, the bond requirement was inadequate. We would expect that many other bond requirements are inadequate, either in the amount of the bond, or in the financial ability of the insurance company to pay the claim.

Contractors can purchase more adequate bonds, but those are merely passed on in the bid prices, so the government entity or owner will end up paying more for the project.

Even so, we think bonding requirements for state and local projects of all types should be reviewed, with an eye to making sure they are adequate to meet the needs in case of nonperformance. It's the responsible thing to do.

-- Jon M. Hunter