D&G should work on Washington Ave. now

The huge reconstruction project on Madison's S. Washington Avenue is not complete, and we believe the South Dakota Department of Transportation should urge D&G Concrete Construction to work on its completion as soon as possible.

The project, from N.E. 2nd Street to S.E. 10th Street, was scheduled to be completed by the time winter came late in 2019. Substantial rainfall throughout the summer caused delays that the contractor couldn't overcome.

It isn't worth rehashing whether it was possible to finish last year under the circumstances. Regardless, the project is incomplete and needs to be finished promptly.

It's no secret that a project like this has a substantial negative impact on businesses on its route. For this reconstruction, other businesses were hurt even farther away, as traffic was routed around Madison completely.

And unlike a similar project three years earlier along North Second Street, this project could not keep two lanes open during construction. The whole roadway was shut off for an extended period of time, and the harm to our local businesses was even worse.

The contractor received an extension to complete the work in 2020, but we're concerned the work will not be done promptly early in the year. D&G undoubtedly has other projects scheduled for this year as well.

Snow is virtually gone from the entire project area. We think some work can begin soon, and should be a priority over other projects.

The reconstruction of Washington Avenue (also SD-34) is a state of South Dakota project. We respectfully ask the state DOT to work with D&G to urge them to get started as soon as possible and get it completed to allow commerce to return to normal in that area.

-- Jon M. Hunter