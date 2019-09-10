A salute to Madison, Lake County officers

When law enforcement responds in a high-profile emergency, the public recognizes and lauds officers for doing a great job.

We're here to salute them for their daily duties, even when there isn't a high-profile event.

The Daily Leader covers a lot of stories which involve law enforcement, so we see officers in action quite often. Even so, there are so many situations that we don't see, the behind-the-scenes work that helps make our community safe.

Consider for a moment just some of the segments of our community in which law enforcement is favorably involved: traffic control, courtroom security, probation work, criminal transportation, event security, jail supervision, resolving domestic situations, investigating nonviolent crimes, preventing crime at local schools and many more.

We were speaking to two officers last week about recognizing potential problems in the community, and we were impressed by how the officers could, in some cases, anticipate a problem. Given their experience and knowing people in the community, officers can see someone walking down the street toward a house in which excessive drinking takes place and prepare for a problem later in the evening.

We're grateful that the public strongly supports law enforcement in Madison and Lake County, because it doesn't happen everywhere. Corruption in law enforcement destroys trust, and the relationships in the community can deteriorate. Our area has been fortunate that strong leadership has maintained the trust relations with the public.

We salute the men and women who serve our community in challenging positions and thank them for their contributions to our way of life.

-- Jon M. Hunter