Pipeline companies should fund oil cleanup

A State-Tribal Relations Committee on Wednesday agreed to sponsor a bill in next month's legislative session requiring pipeline companies to contribute to a fund designated for oil spill cleanup.

Some versions of the story simply say the law requires pipeline companies must pay for cleanup. That is certainly an expectation, but we've seen how even best intentions aren't enough sometimes.

In western South Dakota, an energy company called Spyglass (based in Texas) drilled 40 natural-gas wells in Harding County. It later abandoned them, but didn't cap them off, which can cause substantial environmental damage.

South Dakota law requires energy companies to post a performance bond for natural gas wells. But the requirement is for only a $10,000 bond for a single shallow well and $30,000 for an unlimited number of shallow wells. So Spyglass purchased a $30,000 bond for its 40 wells.

Spyglass went bankrupt, so the state might be stuck with the additional cost to cap the wells. That will be about $30,000 per well, or around $1.2 million in total.

The proposed legislation this time would require companies to contribute to a state fund based on the pipeline's length with a cap of $100 million. There would not be an after-the-fact reliance on a pipeline company or an insurance company.

We like the idea. There is big money in pipelines, and big responsibilities. The cleanup costs should be prefunded.

-- Jon M. Hunter