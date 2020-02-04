Financial scams keep coming in new ways

The Daily Leader occasionally prints announcements from local law enforcement officers warning residents to beware of financial scams.

While we're confident that such warnings have prevented many people from being taken advantage of, the bad guys seem to keep coming up with new, trickier and more convincing scams. We need to remain diligent.

Unfortunately, elderly citizens seem to be the targets more often than not. Sometimes the scammer may take advantage of a person's inability to hear well, or of a grandparent's concern for family. The thrill of possibly winning a lottery or sweepstakes can affect decision-making.

We read a story last week in the The DeSmet News which described a retiree who had moved back to Lake Preston after living in Arizona. He had been diagnosed with leukemia and was having concerns over his health and financial future. The phone call describing his Publisher's Clearing House win sounded official and legitimate.

The man was instructed to pay the income tax on his winnings before the money could be released. The instructions seemed straightforward, and a promise of a big announcement sounded exciting. Needless to say, the man lost a lot of money.

The scammers are now using technology to perpetrate their crimes. They are able to make their phone call look like it's coming from South Dakota or a believable source. They may be able to look up relative's names or even pretend they are a grandchild in need of emergency assistance. They might steal credit card information to convince a victim of legitimacy.

We hope the wave of scams has crested and will decline, but that is wishful thinking. The scams seem to be increasing in number and in sophistication.

How can we be diligent? First, we might go to a childhood warning: Don't trust strangers. If a call comes out of the blue with promises of money, don't believe it. Don't fall for "act now or the money goes away." Neither of those would be true in a genuine situation.

Put more trust in your friends and neighbors who conduct business in your town. Making too-good-to-be-true transactions with distant, internet companies raises your risk of getting taken.

Lastly, report suspicious activity to family and local law enforcement. Your call make prevent a neighbor from getting scammed as well.

-- Jon M. Hunter