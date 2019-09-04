An unknown man helped define Sioux Falls

A man who helped create the modern-day Sioux Falls died last week. And you may not have heard his name before.

Jeff Hazard was a principal at Koch Hazard, one of the leading architecture firms in South Dakota. His commitment to design and architecture left an extraordinary stamp on Sioux Falls, the state and, yes, Madison.

Consider the projects he's been involved with in the last three decades: the Washington Pavilion, the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Cherapa Place, the Performing Arts Center at South Dakota State University, the Museum of Visual Materials, the renovation of the Sioux Falls airport and many more.

No architect works alone, of course, and Hazard had a deep and talented staff at Koch Hazard. Many other people worked on all the projects listed above and below. But almost everyone in that industry credits him with the vision, integrity and humanity to make those projects what they are today.

Koch Hazard also put an imprint on Madison. At Dakota State University, the renovation of the Tunheim Classroom Building, the upgrade of Beadle Hall, a master plan for the campus and the construction of the Karl E. Mundt Library were all Koch Hazard projects. (The Mundt library was designed and built before Jeff Hazard joined the firm, but his father Bob was involved, along with Ralph Koch.)

The Heartland Consumers Power District headquarters in Madison was a Koch Hazard project, as was the Trinity Lutheran Church expansion, as well as the Maroney Rural Learning Center in Howard.

We don't often think about the architects behind great buildings; perhaps we think of the occupants of the building or the contractor or the people who paid for it. But we recognize the role good design plays in all of these, making it work for the tenant, contractor and those who financed it.

We appreciate the contribution Jeff Hazard made to our part of South Dakota.

-- Jon M. Hunter