Driving into a hole on Washington Ave.?

Construction continues on Washington Ave. in Madison, with extremely deep holes being dug near S.E. 4th and S.E. 5th Streets.

For those driving north from Prostrollo Auto Mall, there is a dead end at about Lewis Drug and the Washington Plaza. The only way to go farther north is to turn around and go back to S.E. 10th St.

There are warning signs and piles of gravel at the dead end, but we still expect a driver to somehow ignore them and drive into the construction zone.

Why? Because people are evidently relying more on GPS instructions on their smartphones than on their own brains.

Drivers have made news in recent years when they rely too much on navigation apps. They've driven onto airport runways, through muddy fields and into lakes.

Private property owners sometimes find people driving across their lawns and through their properties. In Eagle, Colo., drivers were being directed by Google Maps to drive over a condemned bridge.

(Full disclosure: This author once relied on a navigation app to turn the wrong way onto a one-way street in Indianapolis).

As 1,500 Dakota State University students and their parents drive to the DSU campus in coming weeks, we hope they rely on their own observations and not drive into a deep hole on Washington Ave.

-- Jon M. Hunter