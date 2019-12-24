Federal funding gets L&C closer to Madison

Decent federal funding appears to be on its way to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, marking another step toward getting Lewis & Clark water to Madison.

Getting treated Missouri River Water to more than a dozen communities and rural water systems in this region has been a long, winding journey. The system was formed in 1990 and authorized by Congress (which guarantees federal funds) in 2000. Groundbreaking was in 2003.

But while Congress is obligated to provide a certain amount of money, the amount in any one year is subject to political whims. Each water system and each state (South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota) has its own obligations, which have been fully met.

The delay in federal funding has caused the system to be built in small phases. Since Madison is one of the farthest connections from the sources, Lewis & Clark water has yet to be delivered to our community.

We are receiving water outside our normal wells through a unique arrangement. Lewis & Clark pumps an amount into the Minnehaha Rural Water system, which then pumps some of its water into the Big Sioux Rural Water System, which then pumps some of its water into Madison's system.

The latest federal budget proposals approved by Congress last week will help other parts of the L&C system, but won't start the 32-mile pipe to Madison. But we're glad to see it anyway, because for every project that gets done ahead of us on the list makes it one year closer of us getting the excellent water from Lewis & Clark.

We're glad to see the project delivering water to many communities, even while we've been patiently waiting for our share. It appears next year's funding will keep construction going, and will bring our tap-opening day a little bit closer.

-- Jon M. Hunter