Every amateur pilot must read crash report

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on Tuesday concerning the fatal plane crash near Chamberlain Thanksgiving weekend.

We believe the report should be required reading for all noncommercial pilots in our area. The report, which is just three pages long and posted on the NTSB.gov website, contains information that would benefit small craft pilots.

Noncommercial flights are essentially the responsibility of the pilot. Especially at small airports, there aren't others who would inspect or otherwise deny permission to fly.

In the Chamberlain crash, there were a number of preliminary factors listed as a possible cause:

Ice -- The pilot and a passenger spent three hours clearing snow and ice from the aircraft before departure. Freezing rain and snow were observed at the airport during the previous afternoon and overnight.

Visibility -- The automated weather system at Chamberlain reported visibility of about 1/2-mile with snow at the time of takeoff.

Capacity -- The Pilatus PC12 aircraft is usually equipped with seating for seven passengers, and 12 passengers were aboard. However, the aircraft is rated on the weight it carries rather than the number of passengers. The weight of those 12 passengers, plus luggage and fuel, is unknown.

The final report won't be complete for a long time, perhaps a year or more. But the preliminary report, in our opinion, presents a picture that would indicate the plane should not have attempted a takeoff.

We don't have the training to understand the whole report, but it would make sense to local pilots. They would be able to glean enough information from the report to make their own conclusions.

We don't know anything about the pilot in the Chamberlain crash, who was not identified in the preliminary report. But he may have felt pressured by passengers to fly in questionable conditions. Family members may have said they had important things to get back to Idaho for, making it more difficult for the pilot to say no.

The only good that can come of this is that other pilots now take extra precautions when flying. Learning from this tragedy could be valuable for others.

-- Jon M. Hunter