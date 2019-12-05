Tech school retention is great achievement

South Dakota's technical institutes have raised their retention rate to 78%, a terrific achievement (see page 6).

Retention rate is defined as the percentage of students finishing their first year who return to the same institution for their second year.

It's a widely watched measure in higher education. Some universities and technical schools even have part of their funding formula determined by retention rate.

Most schools work hard to achieve a high rate, trying to provide the course offerings, learning environment and counseling that leads to first-year success. But the retention rate has to do with many other factors, such as quality of high school preparation, family circumstances, money, availability of jobs and more.

While the schools don't have control of all these factors, they look for stress points, such as struggling in a class or absenteeism, as opportunities to help students get back on track.

South Dakota's tech schools' retention rate is well above the national average of 62%. The schools certainly deserve credit for this achievement.

-- Jon M. Hunter