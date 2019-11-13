Should football teams adopt mercy rule?

The South Dakota sports world has been buzzing about a 103-0 Pierre defeat of Spearfish in a Class 11AA playoff football game on Halloween.

The water cooler talk was centered around a "mercy rule," which would have accelerated the finish of such a lopsided game.

Most of us thought there was an established mercy rule throughout the state, but we discovered it's only in five of the state's seven classes, with Class 11AA and Class 11AAA (the state's 18 largest schools) being without it.

Madison and other local schools have all been involved in games in which the rule was invoked, both as winners and losers. When a team leads by 35 points or more in the second half, the clock runs all the time, except for called timeouts, end of a period or after a score. If the margin reaches 50 points in the second half, the game is called off.

We've heard arguments from both sides. Those in favor of a mercy rule argue that both teams are burdened by an uninterrupted blowout. In the case of Pierre and Spearfish, Pierre led 72-0 at halftime. The Pierre coach was criticized for running certain successful plays in the second half and for passing the ball toward a special needs student who was in the game. The Pierre coach was not aware of such a player on the Spearfish roster.

Others in favor of the mercy rule argue that historic blowout losses offer little to the losers besides humiliation.

Those against the mercy rule argue that it is another concession in the "everyone gets a trophy" youth sports world. They argue it sends the wrong message, that when you're in a tough situation, the game is called rather than fighting your way back. Others say blowout games deprive younger players important playing time because coaches put in second- or third-stringers. Lastly, some say that it's unfair that a team would drive from, say, Rapid City to Yankton and only play two quarters of football.

We understand both arguments. But we still believe a rule should be adopted at all classes. At the very least, a running clock would permit continued play, allowing players to do their best to fight back, or for younger players to get experience. There still would be plenty of lessons that can be learned by both leading and trailing teams in blowout games that are modestly shorter in length.

We expect the rule to come up again at South Dakota High School Activities Association meetings, and we expect coaches and administrators to state their opinions with passion. But we do expect a new rule to be put in place by next fall.

-- Jon M. Hunter