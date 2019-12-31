A ‘big picture' wish list for Madison

The Minneapolis Star Tribune ran an article Sunday about a crazy question asked 120 years ago by the St. Paul Globe of its readers:

"If St. Paul were all your own and you had $50 million with which to build it into what you would regard as an ideal American city, how would you expend the money?"

We found the answers pretty interesting...along the lines of "some things never change." The answers included things like more affordable housing, bike paths, cleaner air, smaller class sizes, better child care and a desire for everyone to buy locally.

Other answers included a well-financed library, a string of parks, less politics, fireproofing all schools and better public service. One suggested a "smoke-preventing apparatus on every furnace."

These are answers that Madison folks might give in 2019. But the whole idea strikes us as an exercise we might duplicate as we turn the calendar on another year.

Adjusting for inflation seems a little silly, considering $50 million in 1899 is about $1.5 billion today. Besides, St. Paul was a lot bigger then than Madison is today.

So let's use a round number of $100 million. How would we use it to improve our city?

Granted, we don't have the money, but it might give our city leaders a few ideas about the priorities of citizens.

Let's try it. Consider writing a letter or an email to us with your ideas. Let's focus on possible improvements and not complaints. Letters can be mailed to 214 S. Egan, Madison, S.D., 57042, and emails to news.com. We'll accept them until Jan. 10, then publish some of the results.

-- Jon M. Hunter