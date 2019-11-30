Community service is a good tradition

Madison's Thanksgiving community service was held Wednesday night at Grace Episcopal Church, and was another fine service in the annual tradition.

A number of years ago, churches in Madison decided to consolidate their Thanksgiving Eve services into one that would be held at a different church each year. A choir composed of members from various churches would sing.

This week's service was held at Grace Episcopal, a small church just west of St. Thomas School. Madison has many long-standing congregations, and Grace is one of them, having held services back as far as 1885. The cornerstone was laid in 1890, and the stone building completed three years later.

In the late 1920s, a Guild Hall was added to the west side of the church, and the alter moved from the west to the east of the sanctuary.

Visitors on Wednesday were able to see the beautifully maintained church, including the historic stained glass windows. Fr. DeWayne Kayser of St. Thomas Catholic Church led the service.

The Thanksgiving Eve tradition is one worth continuing, allowing parishioners of all churches to come together to worship and give thanks with other members of the community.

-- Jon M. Hunter