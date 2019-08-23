Small historical marker is removed this week

Without anyone noticing, a three-foot square piece of concrete was removed this week as part of the reconstruction of SD-34 through Madison.

The concrete was part of the sidewalk on the east side of Washington Avenue near Kolorworks Paint & Decorating. In the corner of the square was stamped "WPA 1938." The slab had no cracks or other visible aging marks that would indicate that it was poured 81 years ago.

But we think it's worth revisiting that year to understand the stamp. The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was a New Deal agency established to provide work and income to unemployed Americans during the Great Depression, while developing infrastructure to support the nation's future.

The WPA was established by Executive Order on May 6, 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and led by Harry Hopkins, a close advisor to Roosevelt. To calculate the number of people the program would employ, administrators took the number of people on relief in 1935 (about 20 million), then subtracted children, the elderly, students and the incapacitated. Then they subtracted farm operators or others who they wanted to stay in their current occupations under other relief programs. The WPA allowed just one person per household to be employed by the agency, reducing the number to about 3.55 million.

The WPA reached its peak employment of 3.35 million in 1938, the year the sidewalk in Madison was constructed.

Other public works projects accompanied the WPA, and projects seemed to be everywhere. The Lake County Courthouse was one of seven constructed in South Dakota through the Public Works Administration. A sampling of WPA projects includes the governor's residence in Pierre, the Post Office in Flandreau and the Watertown stadium, the latter two still being used today.

Hundreds of South Dakota communities had a new park, bridge, road or school constructed by the agency. The first year's appropriation for the whole nation was $4.9 billion; as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product, that amount would be about $1.3 trillion today.

When we take a walk through older parts of town (especially the historic district north of downtown), let's look down at the sidewalk occasionally to look for WPA stamps. We can take a moment to remember the program that helped out our nation so much in both the short and the long terms.

-- Jon M. Hunter